BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 12.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. BAB’s payout ratio is 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

