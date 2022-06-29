Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BRSLF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

