State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 230 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $404.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $384.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

