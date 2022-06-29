State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.78 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

