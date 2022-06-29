Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

