Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.