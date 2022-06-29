Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.