Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 467,135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

