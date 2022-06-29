Pbra, Llc Sells 41,503 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 59,390 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,671,828.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,688,900.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

