Head to Head Analysis: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.21 $99.84 million $1.33 20.24

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $67.13, indicating a potential upside of 149.35%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.