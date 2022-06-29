Comparing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TNR Technical and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 13 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $52.83, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.09 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -33.86

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

