Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 557 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMED stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 261.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

