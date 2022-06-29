Jack Levine Purchases 6,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 753.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.