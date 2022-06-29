Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 233.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 199,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 91.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

