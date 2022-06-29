Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.