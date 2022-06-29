Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00.
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.
Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
