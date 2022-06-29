Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00.

TSE NOA opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.82. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of C$418.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

