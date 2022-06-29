Jeffrey Ryan Hart Buys 4,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.23 and a 52 week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

