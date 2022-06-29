Robert Mencel Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM) Stock

Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM – Get Rating) insider Robert Mencel bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($76,388.89).

Centrex Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for phosphate, potash, zinc, lead, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Ardmore phosphate rock project located to the south of Mount Isa in North West Queensland. The company was formerly known as Centrex Metals Limited and changed its name to Centrex Limited in December 2021.

