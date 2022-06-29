State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

KMX opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.