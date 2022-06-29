State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

