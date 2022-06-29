IBM Retirement Fund Sells 228 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 299.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 102,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,065,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

