XR Securities LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 354,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.