International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

Jun 29th, 2022

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $97,949,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $79,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several research firms have commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

