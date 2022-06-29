Stephen C. Chen Sells 25,358 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

