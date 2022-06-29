Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.67.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

