Anna Reilly Sells 10,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LAMR stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

