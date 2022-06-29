Anita C. Elliott Sells 5,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DG stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.