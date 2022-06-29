Pavitar Singh Sells 25,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00.
Shares of CXM opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.