Pavitar Singh Sells 25,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

