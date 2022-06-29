Snehal Patel Purchases 22,535 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 22,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,709,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Snehal Patel purchased 8,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Snehal Patel bought 12,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Snehal Patel bought 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.
GLSI opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
