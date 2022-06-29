Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,785 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

