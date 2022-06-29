James M. Mock Sells 5,025 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

