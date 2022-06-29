Analyzing Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Archaea Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 10.38 -$4.53 million $0.06 178.53 Archaea Energy $77.13 million 25.45 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Montauk Renewables and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Archaea Energy has a consensus price target of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 75.61%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Montauk Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 5.79% 5.74% 3.72% Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Risk & Volatility

Montauk Renewables has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Archaea Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

