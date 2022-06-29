Michael David Staffieri Buys 20,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DVA opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

