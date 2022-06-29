Michael David Staffieri Buys 20,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DVA opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
