Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14.
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
