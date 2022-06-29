Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.36.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.