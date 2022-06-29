Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $37.38

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $287,481.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,817,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,469,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

