Insider Buying: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,896,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,043.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 432,926 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 185,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

