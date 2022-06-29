Michael S. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $41.45.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
