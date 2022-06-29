Michael S. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 27.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

