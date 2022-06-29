Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 13,129 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $251,157.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,925.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

908 Devices stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $612.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

