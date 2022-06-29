Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Acquires C$137,700.00 in Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.
UNS opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 113.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.14. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9358024 earnings per share for the current year.
Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
