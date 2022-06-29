Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Acquires C$137,700.00 in Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

UNS opened at C$28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 113.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.14. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9358024 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.81.

Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.