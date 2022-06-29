Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 47,579 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,531.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,566,115.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

