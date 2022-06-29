Terry Allan Stephenson Acquires 1,081,054 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Director Terry Allan Stephenson purchased 1,081,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$399,989.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,215,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,629,593.66.

Terry Allan Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Terry Allan Stephenson purchased 4,324 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,772.84.

VTX opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.76 million and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.33.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Vertex Resource Group (Get Rating)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

Further Reading

