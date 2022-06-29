Technology Investment Dining G Sells 341,156 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

