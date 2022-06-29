Eric Sprott Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.
