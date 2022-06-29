Eric Sprott Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.