Technology Investment Dining G Sells 548,352 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,459,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,904,795.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

NYSE TOST opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Toast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

