Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 215,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

Shares of LLY opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average is $277.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

