Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 18,585 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 483,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 273,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 174,133 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.