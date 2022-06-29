The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.