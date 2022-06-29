Nordea Investment Management AB Has $575,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,406 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.