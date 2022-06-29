Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,921 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

