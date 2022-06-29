Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,474,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,106,063.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,556,190 shares of company stock worth $53,349,766 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

